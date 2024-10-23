Denny's Plans To Close 150 Restaurants Nationwide – Here's What To Know

Denny's Corporation, the parent company of the beloved diner chain Denny's, announced on Tuesday, October 22, 2024 that the company is initiating plans to close 150 of its over 1,500 restaurants across the country by the end of next year. In addition, the company may reduce operating hours from its iconic 24/7 model at select locations in struggling markets. The announcement was made during the third quarter earnings call for investors.

Restaurant Business reports that Denny's CEO Kelli Valade told investors that the closures and other measures are "absolutely the right thing to do to make our system stronger." According to the company's third quarter earnings news release, the company reported a 0.1% decrease in same-store sales year-over-year for franchised restaurants and a 0.4% decrease for company-owned restaurants. Operating revenue for the quarter, compared with the equivalent period in 2023, was down $2.4 million, per the release.

While a list of locations has yet to be released, Denny's Chief Development Officer Steve Dunn noted that the closing restaurants are underperforming stores that can't be renovated and updated, according to Fast Company. He noted that the weakest-performing fifth of the system was impacting the entire chain, per Restaurant Business; Valade also emphasized that traffic at most restaurants was down from the previous year. "Everyone has lost traffic," she said, presenting research to investors that family dining in particular has decreased significantly.