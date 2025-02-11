The Denny's Deal We Wish Would Come Back

Much like Olive Garden's never-ending pasta bowl, which requires a strategy to get your money's worth, there's a little number-crunching required to deduce how steep the savings of Denny's Endless Breakfast really were. Denny's still offers pancakes, eggs, and hash browns as sides. An order of two pancakes, scrambled eggs with added cheese, and hash browns totals over $10 before tax, an increase from that $6.99. And, most importantly, if you want seconds, you'll have to pay up.

Ordering from the current $2/$4/$6/$8 value menu, you can build close to the same meal by ordering the Everyday Value Slam. Choose the pancakes, scrambled eggs (no cheese, which costs extra), and two strips of bacon (there's no hash browns option), and you'll be right at $6.99. It's a slightly different order and, of course, it's not all-you-can-eat. Still, it's the next best — and cheapest — thing.

It's unknown if Denny's ever plans to bring back the Endless Breakfast, but here's hoping. Perhaps it wasn't tenable from a business standpoint. Just look at the endless shrimp deal at Red Lobster, which might have caused the chain's bankruptcy concerns. Then again, restaurants know the average diner's eyes are bigger than their stomachs, and that most will tap out after a couple portions at most. For Denny's, the traffic and PR from this offer might have outweighed any potential losses. Case in point, we're still talking about the deal even posthumously, proving the PR payoff is real.