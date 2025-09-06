The Bread You Should Be Using For The Perfect Monte Cristo Sandwich

Milk bread uses a traditional Chinese method for its fluffiness, making it less common in stores. But if this bread or brioche aren't easily accessible, don't worry — your local grocery store probably sells potato bread, which is another good option. "Martin's makes a pretty great potato bread," chef Reid Shilling suggested. "This would be great for an at-home version of [a] Monte Cristo or grilled cheese because of its structure and chew." Baking your own bread is easy, too, but Shilling says that if you do have a local bakery nearby, you don't need to spend the time prepping it in your kitchen — your bakery likely does a pretty good job.

Beyond the bread, there are other ways to ensure you get the best Monte Cristo. If it's your first time making this sandwich, Shilling says not to stress about deep-frying it; there's an easy two-step process that gets the job done, and it starts with butter. "Just put a good amount of softened whole butter in a warm pan," he advised. Cook the sandwich open-faced at first, moving the bread around to soak up the butter. Then, let it finish in the oven. "This will heat the middle and toast the bread at the same time," Shilling said. "When the bread is golden brown and [the] ingredients are warm, it's done."