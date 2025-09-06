The Bread You Should Be Using For The Perfect Monte Cristo Sandwich
The Monte Cristo, which has a bit of a mysterious origin story, embodies everything that a brunch sandwich should be. It has the flavors of a lunchtime grilled cheese toasted between two fluffy pieces of breakfast staple French toast. You can get creative with how you fill your Monte Cristo sandwich, but a traditional version contains ham, turkey, and Swiss cheese. Don't overlook the bread you use, though. You can get away with a few types, but for the best texture, an expert recommends using classic milk bread or brioche.
"Anything that would work for a grilled cheese or French toast would work, but for my Monte Cristo, I'm reaching for Brioche or milk bread," chef Reid Shilling, executive chef/partner of Shilling Canning Company and AmperSandwichDC, told Chowhound exclusively. "Something that's soft and moist but has chew and can maintain shape when battered [and] fried." When searching for these breads, your best bet is to go to a local bakery and pick them up. "Milk bread and brioche aren't often found in regular stores," Shilling said.
The bread should be durable yet fluffy
Milk bread uses a traditional Chinese method for its fluffiness, making it less common in stores. But if this bread or brioche aren't easily accessible, don't worry — your local grocery store probably sells potato bread, which is another good option. "Martin's makes a pretty great potato bread," chef Reid Shilling suggested. "This would be great for an at-home version of [a] Monte Cristo or grilled cheese because of its structure and chew." Baking your own bread is easy, too, but Shilling says that if you do have a local bakery nearby, you don't need to spend the time prepping it in your kitchen — your bakery likely does a pretty good job.
Beyond the bread, there are other ways to ensure you get the best Monte Cristo. If it's your first time making this sandwich, Shilling says not to stress about deep-frying it; there's an easy two-step process that gets the job done, and it starts with butter. "Just put a good amount of softened whole butter in a warm pan," he advised. Cook the sandwich open-faced at first, moving the bread around to soak up the butter. Then, let it finish in the oven. "This will heat the middle and toast the bread at the same time," Shilling said. "When the bread is golden brown and [the] ingredients are warm, it's done."