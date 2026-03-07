Almonds Or Cashews: Which Have More Fiber And Protein?
Working to meet your health goals? Nuts are a great source of both fiber and protein (they can even help you save money by taking the place of some of the meat in a high-protein diet). If you're trying to decide between almonds and cashews, understanding the nutrient profiles of both types of nuts can help you make a smart decision for your well-being.
When it comes to protein, almonds come out on top with about 7 grams in a ¼-cup serving. Cashews aren't too far behind, with about 5 grams of protein per ¼ cup. On the fiber front, almonds come out on top once again, with about 4 grams of fiber per ¼-cup serving. Cashews have just 1 gram of fiber in a ¼ cup. Both nuts (well, cashews and almonds are actually seeds, if you want to get technical) can be a healthy choice in a well-balanced diet, but almonds are a smarter choice if you're looking to load up on protein and fiber.
How to enjoy cashews and almonds as part of a healthy nutrition plan
Cashews and almonds can both be great on their own as a quick, on-the-go snack (try roasting them to transform plain nuts into a gourmet-tasting snack). You also have a ton of options for incorporating them into your favorite recipes for a protein and fiber boost. Toss a handful of your favorite nuts on top of oatmeal or yogurt to get the day started right. You can also add slivered almonds or crushed cashews to create a loaded bowl of cereal with some serious crunch.
While adding chopped nuts to a salad at lunch is an obvious choice, it's not your only option for getting these little protein powerhouses into the rest of your day. Try adding crushed nuts to your sandwiches to add taste, nutrition, and texture (pro tip: sprinkle them onto mayo or mustard so they stay put while you're eating). You can also incorporate nuts into your dessert with recipes such as chocolate almond bark. While almonds certainly come out at the top of the list when it comes to health benefits, both almonds and cashews can be a delicious, nutrient-packed part of a healthy diet.