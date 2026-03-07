Almonds Or Cashews: Which Have More Fiber And Protein?

Working to meet your health goals? Nuts are a great source of both fiber and protein (they can even help you save money by taking the place of some of the meat in a high-protein diet). If you're trying to decide between almonds and cashews, understanding the nutrient profiles of both types of nuts can help you make a smart decision for your well-being.

When it comes to protein, almonds come out on top with about 7 grams in a ¼-cup serving. Cashews aren't too far behind, with about 5 grams of protein per ¼ cup. On the fiber front, almonds come out on top once again, with about 4 grams of fiber per ¼-cup serving. Cashews have just 1 gram of fiber in a ¼ cup. Both nuts (well, cashews and almonds are actually seeds, if you want to get technical) can be a healthy choice in a well-balanced diet, but almonds are a smarter choice if you're looking to load up on protein and fiber.