Save Money At The Grocery Store By Rethinking Your Go-To Proteins

If you're not feeling like beans, don't worry: There are other options. Your next stop is probably dairy, although be warned that not all dairy products are made equal when it comes to protein content. Butter and cream have very little, while cottage cheese and certain yogurts are packed with it. Greek yogurt and skyr (an Icelandic yogurt) are considered the best sources of protein. Cheese falls somewhere in the middle; milk is only an OK source of protein. It has just a fraction of the protein that cottage cheese has. Price-wise, the cheapest Greek yogurts and cottage cheeses are close on a per-ounce basis (11 to 12 cents an ounce at Walmart) — a cup of either one will give you more protein than a cup of most beans. And unlike beans, you can use them more easily in desserts: cottage cheese chocolate mousse, anybody?

Beyond dairy and legumes, whole grains can also be good sources: Rolled oats are probably the best option, as other protein-heavy whole grains like wild rice and buckwheat can be several times more expensive.

Finally, maybe you're considering whether it's cheaper to just get straight-up protein powder. This is a tough call, since prices vary enormously. You can't expect to get much below about a dollar per serving (and a lot more for better brands). A pound of lentils goes for about $2, and a cup (a bit under half that) is one serving, so the price can be competitive — but of course, you can't cook with protein powder.