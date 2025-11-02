How To Roast Cashews That Taste Like A Gourmet Snack For Less

There is something undeniably luxurious about a buttery, creamy, and deliciously sweet roasted cashew. Since being discovered in Brazil in 1558, cashews have become a staple in cuisines all around the world. Today, cashews are a notable part of Asian, African, and South American dishes. While Costco sells about half of all cashews globally, India remains the top consumer and one of the largest producers of cashews in the world. In their natural state, cashews have a thick, dark outer shell that contains toxins, which is why they're unshelled and heated before they're sold in stores. With all the effort it takes to harvest cashews, they deserve star treatment in the kitchen.

The best way to turn your cashews into a gourmet snack is by roasting them with spices and lime juice. To learn how to roast your cashews like a true professional, we spoke with chef and restaurateur Maneet Chauhan at the New York City Wine & Food Festival. "So with cashew, because it's inherently a sweet ingredient, what I really love to add to it is spice and smoke," she says. Paprika and cumin are a part of Chauhan's cashew seasoning rotation, and for good reason. She continues, "I think the paprika has inherent smokiness. I always love adding roasted cumin... so that there is that smoke and then there is the heat."