7 Discontinued Sodas From The '90s We'd Like To Give Another Try

Josta was also probably the most missed of these discontinued sodas, with fans still reminiscing about its flavor and deep red color decades later and spearheading campaigns to bring it back. Some have even tried to create copycat recipes because they missed the soda so much.

PepsiCo released Josta in 1995 but pulled it from shelves after only four years because of low sales. The company said younger customers liked it, but the soda wasn't that popular outside of that age range.

Josta's claim to fame was its combination of caffeine and guarana, an extract made from the seeds of the Paullinia cupana plant. Guarana contains a lot of caffeine itself, and it's still a common ingredient in energy drinks. Josta's flavor has been described as everything from fruity to incredibly similar to cough medicine, but the flavor was really a combination of guarana and dragonfruit. Fans have reported contacting PepsiCo to ask the company to bring it back, but so far, the pleas haven't worked. Occasionally a very old can shows up in some corner of the internet, but the company has no plans to resurrect the soda. For those who really need to see a bottle of Josta, though, the soda does feature in the "Loki" T.V. series.