When a company like Coca-Cola has existed for well over a century, there are bound to be many notable events throughout its history. Whether they're mishaps, like the spectacular failure that was New Coke or the time Coke attempted to create a soda that oddly targeted Gen Xers, or feats, like the fact that Coca-Cola was the world's most popular soft drink in 2025, there have been plenty of memorable moments. Of course, in that same vein, certain facts have gone overlooked, particularly when it comes to Fanta, one of Coca-Cola's subsidiaries. As it turns out, the carbonated fruit-flavored beverage's origins are tied to World War II and Nazi Germany. With it being among the most prominent controversies in soda history, Fanta's chapter in Coca-Cola's story deserves discussion.

The history behind Fanta's birth is complex, so it's simplest to focus on the key moments that led to it. During World War II, after Coca-Cola had established itself as a global brand, the United States imposed a total trade embargo on Nazi Germany following the attack on Pearl Harbor through the 1917 Trading with the Enemy Act. Among other things, the Trading with the Enemy Act blocked exports like Coke's formulated syrup base. As this meant that the American-based company would have to pause the soda's production, Max Keith, then head of Coca-Cola's German operations, acted swiftly to keep the factory operational. Using what was available in Germany, Keith had his team create a new soda made from whey, a byproduct of cheese, apple fibers, and whatever seasonal fruits were obtainable. The resulting beverage, which appeared similar in color to ginger ale, marked Fanta's initial phase.