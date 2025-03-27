5 Discontinued '90s Sodas That We're Happy To Leave In The Past

Sprite, Diet Coke, Vernors Ginger Ale, Barq's Root Beer — these are all sodas that have stood the test of time. You can enjoy them on their own or poured over ice cream for a delicious float. There are also unconventional ways to enjoy them. You can add a dash of bitters to your soda to add a more complex flavor to the sparkling beverage, for example.

Unfortunately, a few ideas weren't as lucky. In fact, some sodas got discontinued and are never coming back. Oftentimes, fans of a defunct product nostalgically long for its return. However, there are a few discontinued sodas the public is happy to leave in the past.

From a crystal-clear soda without much going on to a failed attempt to connect with a generation of self-styled misanthropes, these five sodas debuted in the 1990s but have since been taken off the shelves.