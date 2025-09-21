9 Popular Snapple Flavors Ranked Worst To Best

Snapple has made quite the brand for itself in recent years. It started as "Unadulterated Food Products" in the 1970s and one of its founders, Leonard March, even joked in an interview with Crain's New York Business in 1989, per The New York Times, that he knew "as much about juice as about making an atom bomb." Despite its unique start, the company saw massive success, some of which I personally credit to the fun facts printed on the inside of each of its caps. The brand has undergone quite the facelift in recent years, including replacing its iconic glass bottles with lighter plastic in 2018.

With all this change, I wanted to see if Snapple's drinks were still as good as I remembered — coming from someone who drank at least one diet Half n' Half Snapple a day during her high school years. To do so, I got my hands on some of Snapple's most popular offerings, tasted them straight from the fridge, and ranked them from worst to best. The drinks that were the most refreshing had the best balance of sweetness, and were memorable enough to warrant more than one sip ranked higher than those that tasted flat, overly sweet, or unbalanced.