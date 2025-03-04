When's The Best Time To Shop At WinCo For A Stress-Free Experience?

Since WinCo is open 24 hours, you can take advantage of shopping in the early morning or late at night. Tuesday at 8 p.m. or later is the least popular time to shop, meaning you're more likely to find an empty store. Most grocery stores also restock weekly. Wednesday is the most common day for restocking, so if you shop on Wednesday mornings, you might enjoy the best selection. You should also use Google Maps to check the best time to visit the store before you go. A feature called "popular times" will let you know the busiest times at that store on the current day, so you can stick to slow periods.

What times are best to avoid? It's natural to want to shop during weekends, when you have the days off, and are already knocking tasks off your to-do list. However, midday on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. is the most popular time to go grocery shopping. Additional busy times are between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on weekdays, when folks are getting off work and hitting the stores on the way home. Other times to avoid are the two days before major holidays, such as Thanksgiving and Christmas, or just before major sporting events, such as the Super Bowl. Finding the right time to shop without a crowd may be tricky, but it can give you the best experience if you're looking for a peaceful trip.