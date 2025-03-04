When's The Best Time To Shop At WinCo For A Stress-Free Experience?
As many regular shoppers of the discount grocery store WinCo know, while they're likely to spend a lot less money on their weekly shopping at the store, they may also have a chaotic shopping experience — particularly when the store is busy. To have the most stress-free shopping experience at WinCo, it's important to consider the best time to shop and take advantage of its discounts in peace. Since WinCo is generally open 24 hours a day every day (with just a few exceptions), it's a good idea to take advantage of early morning hours or nighttime hours, when things are slow, shelves are being restocked, and you can focus on your shopping list.
With so much hustle and bustle, from shoppers trying to use best practices for bagging their own groceries and lining up to serve themselves from the store's huge bulk bin department, it can sometimes feel like a zoo during peak shopping times, on weekends and at the end of the workday. Let's look closer at the best time to shop at WinCo instead.
Why take advantage of WinCo's quieter hours?
Since WinCo is open 24 hours, you can take advantage of shopping in the early morning or late at night. Tuesday at 8 p.m. or later is the least popular time to shop, meaning you're more likely to find an empty store. Most grocery stores also restock weekly. Wednesday is the most common day for restocking, so if you shop on Wednesday mornings, you might enjoy the best selection. You should also use Google Maps to check the best time to visit the store before you go. A feature called "popular times" will let you know the busiest times at that store on the current day, so you can stick to slow periods.
What times are best to avoid? It's natural to want to shop during weekends, when you have the days off, and are already knocking tasks off your to-do list. However, midday on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. is the most popular time to go grocery shopping. Additional busy times are between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on weekdays, when folks are getting off work and hitting the stores on the way home. Other times to avoid are the two days before major holidays, such as Thanksgiving and Christmas, or just before major sporting events, such as the Super Bowl. Finding the right time to shop without a crowd may be tricky, but it can give you the best experience if you're looking for a peaceful trip.