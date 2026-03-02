This Breakfast Chain Had The Absolute Best Waffles We Taste Tested (It's No Shocker)

We taste-tested waffles at five different breakfast chains, and the winner was super-clear (the fact that it was by far the cheapest option didn't hurt, either). It's no surprise that Waffle House snagged the top spot in our ranking of the best chain restaurant waffles. This $5 waffle made the top of our list for a number of reasons, one being its simplicity. Waffle House doesn't try to make waffles into something they're not — you won't find any gigantic Belgian-style waffles topped with cheesecake or other over-the-top toppings.

By sticking to the basics, Waffle House keeps doing waffles right, and we're not the only ones who think so. Fans of the chain on social media adore the simple yet delicious toppings (regional toppings, such as the buckeye peanut butter and chocolate chips option in Ohio, get special shout-outs). Others say that the waffles at Waffle House are so good that toppings aren't necessary — they're perfect just as they are.

Social media chatter isn't the only place Waffle House waffles are getting their flowers. Chef and author Anthony Bourdain adored Waffle House and was known to order the pecan waffle. Charleston chef Sean Brock, who introduced Bourdain to Waffle House, also holds the traditional Southern joint in high regard. Like Bourdain, Brock is a fan of the pecan waffle and loves to completely cover it in the restaurant's maple-flavored syrup.