Why Waffle House Waffles Taste So Much Better Than Homemade

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For many a Southerner, Waffle House isn't just any old roadside diner — it's hallowed ground. Whether you're looking for a quick bite on a long roadtrip or a hot breakfast in the wee hours, Waffle House is the place to be. Plus, where else can you stop for waffle-themed tunes playing on a jukebox? But chief among the reasons to love the breakfast chain is its waffles. After all, Waffle House topped our ranking of restaurant waffles for a reason. It's a sponge for syrup and butter, a decadence to be stacked, covered in toppings, and enjoyed by the plateful. According to the Waffle House website, the key to the chain's deliciously rich titular dish is using half-and-half instead of milk.

Since half and half has a higher fat content than milk, it adds more moisture and a richness than would otherwise be missing. Several Waffle House employees have also confirmed the use of half and half on TikTok, with some even posting how the waffle mix is prepared. According to the Waffle House-employed TikTokers, you mix beaten eggs with half-and-half before adding the Waffle House-branded waffle mix. Et voilà! You have the key to the soft, sweet cream goodness of a Waffle House Waffle.