The Magic Words For Better Waffles At Waffle House Every Time

No matter what you order, you can't go wrong at Waffle House. Whether it's your first time hitting up Anthony Bourdain's favorite Southern chain or you've been enjoying around-the-clock food there for years, it can be fun to switch up your order with some simple hacks that can take your breakfast to the next level. According to multiple social media posts, you can order your waffles well-done. The result is a super-crispy, slightly caramelized waffle that offers a sweet bite on its own or as a part of a classic country breakfast.

There are a couple of different ways you can ask for your waffle to get a deep golden finish. In one Reddit thread, users shared that they've ordered their waffles well-done, dark brown, or cooked for seven minutes — slightly longer than most waffles take to cook. When you ask for your waffle well-done, it doesn't just crisp up the texture — it can actually change the taste a bit as well. If you're a fan of extra-crispy breakfasts in general, you can ask for well-done hash browns to add even more crunch to your morning meal (and sign up for Waffle House Regulars Club to get free hash browns as well).