Single Malt Or Blended Scotch: Which Should You Choose?

Just when you thought it was safe to sit back, relax, and enjoy a bite of this or a snifter of that, in come culinary semantics. Sometimes it's all in good fun, like the enduring discourse around whether or not a hot dog is a sandwich or if cereal is actually soup. But plenty of other times, food and drink lingo makes a bigger impact on what's on your plate and in your glass. Scotch is a big one. First of all, Scotch whisky must be made in Scotland, which is easy enough to follow, but some of its other nuances — like the difference between single malt and blended — can be a little trickier to pin down. Understanding those differences is key to picking your next pour. And price and availability are a good place to start.

Single malt Scotch whisky must be made in one single distillery. It must also be made with malted barley alone, absent of the corn kernels or rye seeds you might find in other spirits. Even within the relatively narrow field of single malt Scotch options, there can be a ton of flavor varieties and degrees of smokiness, peatiness, sweetness, and fruitiness. Blended Scotch, on the other hand, can include not only other grains besides barley but also elements from different regional distilleries. There's a lot of flavor variations here, too, and also a larger market. And that larger market, naturally, comes with a larger number of great, affordable options to choose from.