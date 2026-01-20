The Scotch Brand That Every Beginner Drinker Needs To Try

As a Scottish person, I've spent a lot of my adult life around whisky. It is, as you can imagine, very cultural. In Scotland, you find people drinking whisky at weddings, funerals, birthdays, or just simply at home after work, and so I therefore feel qualified, if only by the place of my birth, to give some advice if a beginner were to ask me where to start with Scotch.

My answer would be to start with Glenfiddich. For one, Glenfiddich is one of the most widely drunk whiskies in Scotland (not to mention the world), which immediately suggests the country of its origin knows that this brand is not flashy or intimidating, but is just good. Good because it's balanced, reliable, and genuinely enjoyable — it doesn't hit you with aggressive smoke the way some brands do. Instead, it's quite soft, almost fruity, and very easy to return to. Which is exactly what anyone's first Scotch-drinking experience should be, right?

And, of course, just as important is the fact that it's accessible. In the U.S., stores like Kroger and Target stock this brand, which means no going to speciality stores or bars to find it. Scotch kind of has a reputation for being expensive and serious, but Glenfiddich actually proves that you can drink something well-made without breaking your wallet over it. It's kind of a perfect beginner whisky brand that way, and certainly a perfect starting point.