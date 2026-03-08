What Is 'Dirty Ice' And When Should You Order It At The Bar?
This dirty ice has little to do with Ashcan visions of winter weather, and everything to do with extending the pleasure of one's cocktail. What is dirty ice? The ice used in a cocktail shaker to mix chilled beverages. Occasionally, one may request dirty ice to be served alongside their cocktail.
There are a few key ways dirty ice is used. Sometimes, it's used to help keep a drink cool without overly diluting it. Since dirty ice has been shaken (or stirred) with the cocktail mix, it is, in theory, less diluting than regular ice. Dirty ice is great for anyone who likes to take their time while enjoying a cocktail. Other times, dirty ice is used as a supplement to a cocktail, with some ordering it to add bulk to a beverage or as a secondary "drink."
Dirty ice is served on the side of your drink. If you don't want your ice on the side, but still want some dirty ice to keep your drink cool, you can also order a "dirty dump" cocktail. A dirty dump is when a cocktail is poured without straining the ice out. Dirty dumping is sometimes seen as a red flag for bar-goers since it can alter the taste of your drink, but if you prefer this serving style, you can always request it.
Making your own dirty ice
When it comes to ordering a cocktail at a bar or restaurant, you're limited to whatever ice is on hand (be it nugget, crushed, or cubed). However, at home, you can use one simple dirty ice hack to preserve the quality (and longevity) of your drink. By infusing your ice with the flavors of your cocktail before freezing, you not only help keep your cocktail's flavor intact during the mixing process, but it also helps amplify the flavor-sustaining ability of your dirty ice.
For example, if you're making a martini, infuse your ice with olive brine to extend that dirty martini flavor. You can even pop a whole olive into your cube for a bit of fun flare. For a classic vodka and cranberry juice cocktail, add cranberry juice and a twist of orange peel for a pop of color. If you're making a mimosa, make some orange juice ice cubes. You get the picture. You may be tempted to add liquor to your ice cubes, but this may complicate the freezing process since alcohol has a lower freezing point than water. You can try using a small amount of liquor in your ice and freezing for a longer period of time, though this still may not yield satisfying results. Perhaps it's best to leave the liquor out of your ice.