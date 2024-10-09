The Origin Story Of The Vodka Cranberry Cocktail

Since 1930, Ocean Spray has cornered the market on cranberry juice. Formed by a small group of cranberry farmers in Massachusetts, their goal was to develop more cranberry-based products. Thus came the advent of not only cranberry juice, but canned cranberry sauce, dried cranberries, and more. These innovations opened the door for a cranberry-based food and beverage boom.

According to Chilled Magazine, the vodka cranberry was once known as the "Red Devil" cocktail featured in an Ocean Spray newsletter in 1945 — the first time this fairly new juice was promoted as a drink mixer. Although, in this era, "red" had a negative connotation due to McCarthyism, the name didn't exactly take off. But nothing could change the fact that this was one delicious concoction. So, it went through some rebranding.

By the '50s, vodka cranberries — or better known at that time as "Cape Codders" — were spreading in popularity across the East Coast. With more promotion by Ocean Spray in magazine ads, the vodka cranberry made its way across the country, eventually becoming the drink staple it is today.