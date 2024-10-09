The Origin Story Of The Vodka Cranberry Cocktail
There is possibly not a more omnipresent drink order than the reliably fresh and tangy vodka cranberry. Simple yet complex, this mixture of flavors neutralizes the bite of a cold vodka with the tart sweetness of cranberry juice, making for an excellent mixed drink that's easy on the palette. Often garnished with a spritz of lime to give it a spike of citrus, some might call it the best drink mixer.
It's been enjoyed for nearly a century now with roots that date all the way back to the early 1940s. And surprisingly, unlike some vintage drinks such as the Sidecar or the Tom Collins, its popularity has never waned. In fact, vodka cranberry cocktails have only become more popular throughout the years, taking on different names and variations. But, how did the iconic drink come to be? Well, its storied history goes back farther than you'd think.
Humble beginnings
Since 1930, Ocean Spray has cornered the market on cranberry juice. Formed by a small group of cranberry farmers in Massachusetts, their goal was to develop more cranberry-based products. Thus came the advent of not only cranberry juice, but canned cranberry sauce, dried cranberries, and more. These innovations opened the door for a cranberry-based food and beverage boom.
According to Chilled Magazine, the vodka cranberry was once known as the "Red Devil" cocktail featured in an Ocean Spray newsletter in 1945 — the first time this fairly new juice was promoted as a drink mixer. Although, in this era, "red" had a negative connotation due to McCarthyism, the name didn't exactly take off. But nothing could change the fact that this was one delicious concoction. So, it went through some rebranding.
By the '50s, vodka cranberries — or better known at that time as "Cape Codders" — were spreading in popularity across the East Coast. With more promotion by Ocean Spray in magazine ads, the vodka cranberry made its way across the country, eventually becoming the drink staple it is today.
The modern take on a reliable favorite
Through the years, the vodka cranberry has seen a number of variations. A Sea Breeze mixes in a splash of grapefruit juice, while a Madras adds orange juice. To cut the sweetness, a signature move is to add a splash of soda. That version is known as the Rose Kennedy in some parts of the country. With the rise in popularity of premium cocktail bars, the standard of what constitutes a "good drink" has risen quite a bit since the early days of the vodka cranberry. Many bars have accepted that as a challenge to modify this humble favorite.
It's clear the roots of the vodka cranberry run deep, but that doesn't mean it's obsolete. Still as prevalent today as it was during its inception, consider its rich history the next time you order.