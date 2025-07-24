You Need This Ice Cube Tray Hack In Your Life If You Love Dirty Martinis

Dirty martinis are in right now, and in a very big way. From topping your dirty martini with over-the-top garnishes to pouring in anchovy vermouth, there is no limit, it seems, to the creative ingredients people will pour into the iconic cocktail. However, there might be one dirty martini method that you may not have tried yet: olive brine ice cubes. This hack will not only give your drink a salty kick, but it will also keep your martini ice cold without diluting its flavor (and almost everyone knows that martinis are best served chilled to the bone). Plus, it's a great way to get creative with your ice cube tray, which might just be the most dynamic tool in your kitchen.

Now there are several ways to go about this hack, and you can customize it to fit your particular tastes. In the simplest possible approach, you can use leftover olive brine from the jar, pour it into an ice cube tray, and freeze. This will result in super briny, concentrated cubes that will melt into your glass as you sip, making your martini dirtier with every minute it sits on the counter. If you don't want such a concentrated dose of olive juice, you can mix the brine with water to dilute the flavor. Of course, this is just the start of this trick's chilly possibilities.