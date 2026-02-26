15 Jeni's Ice Cream Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

For something so simple, ice cream offers an incredible variety. Across the country, you'll find some of the best ice cream shops featuring enticingly decadent displays — from mom-and-pop stores that pile on the scoops, to artisan markets with trendy names and lines down the block. There's something for everyone, and if unique flavor combinations that shock and awe are your favorite ways to enjoy a cold treat, Jeni's is one of the brands to catch the eye (and palate). Jeni's has been churning out flavor after flavor of ice cream for years, including unique options like goat cheese, candy bar crunchiness, and coconut and lemon, to name just a few.

Trying an assortment of Jeni's ice creams was simply something I had to do. Comparing textures, flavor boldness, originality, and whether they stand out compared to other brands, I've ranked 15 of Jeni's most classic flavors from worst to best. Gourmet ice cream is competitive — most grocery stores carry more than one brand of pints that vie for your attention — but I broke it down so you'll know which Jeni's flavors are worth buying.