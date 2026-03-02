The Discontinued Chick-Fil-A Sweet Treat Fans Desperately Want Back

There are few fast foods brands whose hallowed emporiums people flock to in cult-like fashion. One of those rare entities is Chick-fil-A, with its Combo #1 (featuring a signature Chick-fil-A sandwich, addictive waffle fries, and a drink) looming large in the ordering pantheon. But, as popular as its most-ordered items are, its sticky sweet Cinnamon Clusters are the dessert that fans were sad to see go.

If you aren't familiar, Chick-fil-A's Cinnamon Clusters were a beloved dessert item that looked like six miniature cinnamon rolls smushed together and doused in gooey icing as one swirly delight. Cinnamon Clusters were sweet and appealing, both for their form factor, which encouraged diners to pull them apart into bite-sized poppable morsels, and their taste. They were gobbled up daily from 2005-2016 and their departure even inspired Chick-fil-A to create an "in memoriam" YouTube video that described customer's thoughts on them ranging from "on point" to like heaven and even as "life."