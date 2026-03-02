The Discontinued Chick-Fil-A Sweet Treat Fans Desperately Want Back
There are few fast foods brands whose hallowed emporiums people flock to in cult-like fashion. One of those rare entities is Chick-fil-A, with its Combo #1 (featuring a signature Chick-fil-A sandwich, addictive waffle fries, and a drink) looming large in the ordering pantheon. But, as popular as its most-ordered items are, its sticky sweet Cinnamon Clusters are the dessert that fans were sad to see go.
If you aren't familiar, Chick-fil-A's Cinnamon Clusters were a beloved dessert item that looked like six miniature cinnamon rolls smushed together and doused in gooey icing as one swirly delight. Cinnamon Clusters were sweet and appealing, both for their form factor, which encouraged diners to pull them apart into bite-sized poppable morsels, and their taste. They were gobbled up daily from 2005-2016 and their departure even inspired Chick-fil-A to create an "in memoriam" YouTube video that described customer's thoughts on them ranging from "on point" to like heaven and even as "life."
So long Cinnammon Clusters
While Chick-fil-A never gave a definitive reason for discontinuing Cinnamon Clusters, speculation was that it had to do with production and being able to deliver them consistently across locations. Award-winning taste has always been important to Chick-fil-A culture, which is evident in the chain's signature chicken brined in spices to create a level of juiciness that folks are willing to drive a few extra exits to secure. Chick-fil-A is also well known for its almost embarrassingly friendly staff and some of the best customer service in the fast food industry, so items that aren't up to snuff are certainly not going to cut it.
There's always a chance that Chick-fil-A will bring back this cinnamon-forward crowd-pleaser, but there's no knowing when and if that might be. For your current sweet post-chicken fix, you will have to settle for Chick-fil-A's best soft serve in the fast food industry: Icedream. For a hint at Chick-fil-A's plans for the immediate future, think more locations (both international and domestic) and making way for permanent menu spots for sweet beverages like frosted sodas and floats.