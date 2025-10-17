This Fast Food Chain Has Some Of The Best Customer Service, According To Reviews
Great restaurants are almost always known for having excellent food, but it's the customer service that really sets them apart. Fast food chains are no different. Quality will always vary based on location, but the spots with the four- and five-star reviews are usually known for having friendly, attentive workers who make the overall experience enjoyable beyond just the food. We scoured the internet from social media to blogs to restaurant websites, researching all sorts of reviews to determine which nine restaurant chains have the best customer service.
The fast food establishment that consistently received the best reviews for customer service is, no surprise here, Chick-fil-A. Sure, that iconic chicken sandwich flavor is always on point, but Chick-fil-A is just an all-around great experience for many customers who visit. The employees don't just say "my pleasure" for kicks and giggles. The restaurant chain has consistently received top scores on the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), scoring an 83 in both 2024 and 2025, outperforming competitors such as KFC, Culver's, and Arby's. That's no small feat, as these rankings are based on ratings from more than 500,000 consumers across 400 companies and 40 industries.
Chick-fil-A offers clean, fully-staffed restaurants
Chick-fil-A customer service stands out because it often appears to be fully staffed, according to one Reddit thread. This would mean lower wait times per vehicle, fewer mistakes, and better training. The chain also requires its franchise owners and operators to work on-site, which is fairly unique in the fast food industry. All of that, combined with the fact that Chick-fil-A's turnover is around one-third of the industry's average, makes it an excellent work environment that fosters loyalty among its staff members. Chick-fil-A also tends to have higher rates of employee satisfaction compared to lower-ranked chains on the ASCI, such as Taco Bell, Sonic, and Burger King.
You really don't need to do much online sleuthing or perusing through customer reviews to know that Chick-fil-A stands out in the world of customer service. Just visit for yourself. Though Chick-fil-A has the slowest fast-food drive-thru by wait time, it's purely because of volume — it actually moves customers along faster than most other chains. The employees are almost always friendly and polite, and the restaurants themselves are bright and clean. With more than 3,000 locations in the U.S. and Canada, Chick-fil-A offers one of the most consistent, high-quality customer experiences in the fast food industry.