This Fast Food Chain Has Some Of The Best Customer Service, According To Reviews

Great restaurants are almost always known for having excellent food, but it's the customer service that really sets them apart. Fast food chains are no different. Quality will always vary based on location, but the spots with the four- and five-star reviews are usually known for having friendly, attentive workers who make the overall experience enjoyable beyond just the food. We scoured the internet from social media to blogs to restaurant websites, researching all sorts of reviews to determine which nine restaurant chains have the best customer service.

The fast food establishment that consistently received the best reviews for customer service is, no surprise here, Chick-fil-A. Sure, that iconic chicken sandwich flavor is always on point, but Chick-fil-A is just an all-around great experience for many customers who visit. The employees don't just say "my pleasure" for kicks and giggles. The restaurant chain has consistently received top scores on the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), scoring an 83 in both 2024 and 2025, outperforming competitors such as KFC, Culver's, and Arby's. That's no small feat, as these rankings are based on ratings from more than 500,000 consumers across 400 companies and 40 industries.