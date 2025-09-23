Ironically, The Best Fast Food Chain Soft Serve Ice Cream Isn't Even Real Ice Cream

Sometimes, all you need after chowing down on your favorite fast food burger is a creamy soft serve ice cream cone. It cools you off on a warm day, it's easy to eat on a road trip, and it's the perfect size when you're craving a little sweet treat. Of course, like any fast food item, some soft serve cones are better than others. We wanted to find the best option that you can buy in most areas of the United States, so we ranked six different cones from popular fast food restaurants. Chick-fil-A took home the prize for the top spot, even though this popular chain came in last place when it comes to its fried chicken.

The funniest part about Chick-fil-A beating out its five opponents is that its popular dessert isn't actually real ice cream. The Chick-fil-A Icedream Cone has to go by this name legally because of the fact that it doesn't meet the U.S. Department of Agriculture's requirements for the frozen treat, and therefore can't be considered ice cream. According to the USDA standards, if something has less than 10% milkfat or butterfat, it doesn't count as ice cream. But Chick-fil-A isn't alone in this, as popular chains like McDonald's, Wendy's, and Dairy Queen all sell soft serve cones that aren't technically ice cream either.