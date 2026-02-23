4 Easy Ways To Use Pillsbury Crescent Rolls That Your Family Will Love

A can of crescent rolls by itself is an easy kid-pleaser. It starts with the anticipation of whacking the can on the counter (or poking it gingerly with a spoon) until it springs open with a loud "pop!" Then, you get to unroll the dough, separate the triangles, and roll them up, large end to small. Some creative kids may want to make other shapes rather than the traditional crescent; we've seen crescent roll snakes, giant crescent blobs, etc., in our kitchen. And of course, those custom creations are the ones the kids want to eat first.

But however enjoyable, crescent rolls are more of a side item. To make them the star of your next meal, they'll need some added ingredients. We created some fun ways to use crescent rolls that bring a little more to the table and are sure to please everyone in the family. Just remember when baking with crescent roll dough, it's best to leave the dough in the fridge until you're ready to use it — otherwise it tends to get sticky.