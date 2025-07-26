Try This Tip To Prevent Your Crescent Roll Dough From Being Too Sticky
Ever wanted to make something tasty with crescent rolls and ended up with half the dough stuck to your fingers? Yeah, that struggle is real, but there is a solution that might be easier (although perhaps a bit colder) than you think.
So the thing is, stickiness usually means your dough has gotten a little too warm, which is often the case if you've left it out on the counter while preheating the oven or getting other ingredients organized. The trick here is to leave it in the fridge until you're actually ready to use it. And if you take it out too early and it starts to go "gummy," pop it back in for ten minutes and let it cool off again before handling it. Colder dough is much less "clingy" than warm dough, so it will be easier to mold it into the shape you need.
Now that you've nailed the chill factor and got yourself some perfectly malleable dough, we have another expert tip to give you. Oil your hands a little; just a touch of oil will do, as this will give you even more grip to manage the dough and reduce it sticking to your hands. Even if you've kept your dough chilled, just a little time out of the fridge in a hot kitchen is all it takes to start making it tacky again, but some lightly oiled hands should be enough to combat this.
Ideas for using cresecent roll dough now that it's not sticky
Then if you're looking for something new to make with crescent dough, try this Ree Drummond-approved shortcut for breakfast pizza — it's pretty epic. Breakfast pizza also happens to be one of the most fun ways to serve up brunch. Just imagine eggs, cheese, and toppings baked right into those flaky layers. That sounds like a weekend treat we can get on board with.
Other easy ideas include filling the dough with jam for a quick danish or loading it with cheese and herbs for a flavor-packed take, or if you're looking to be even more adventurous, try giving store-bought dough the fried treatment. Yes, that's right, we said fry it. It'll go crispy and golden, perfect to slather in Nutella for an indulgent breakfast or dessert.
But no matter if you have a sweet tooth or if you're more of a savory eater, the dough is going to behave way better when it's cool and it's given a little oil assist. Plus, it means much less of a cleanup than other methods, such as creating a flour dusting, and less time cleaning means more time eating your delicious crescent roll dough creations. Everyone wins.