Try This Tip To Prevent Your Crescent Roll Dough From Being Too Sticky

Ever wanted to make something tasty with crescent rolls and ended up with half the dough stuck to your fingers? Yeah, that struggle is real, but there is a solution that might be easier (although perhaps a bit colder) than you think.

So the thing is, stickiness usually means your dough has gotten a little too warm, which is often the case if you've left it out on the counter while preheating the oven or getting other ingredients organized. The trick here is to leave it in the fridge until you're actually ready to use it. And if you take it out too early and it starts to go "gummy," pop it back in for ten minutes and let it cool off again before handling it. Colder dough is much less "clingy" than warm dough, so it will be easier to mold it into the shape you need.

Now that you've nailed the chill factor and got yourself some perfectly malleable dough, we have another expert tip to give you. Oil your hands a little; just a touch of oil will do, as this will give you even more grip to manage the dough and reduce it sticking to your hands. Even if you've kept your dough chilled, just a little time out of the fridge in a hot kitchen is all it takes to start making it tacky again, but some lightly oiled hands should be enough to combat this.