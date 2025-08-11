Make Quick And Easy Mini Cinnamon Rolls With This Store-Bought Item

Cinnamon rolls are one the most beloved sweets out there. Part dessert and part breakfast, these rolls tend to taste best when freshly made. However, not many of us have the time to make cinnamon rolls from scratch. Fortunately, there's quick and easy ways to make cinnamon rolls thanks to the help of kitchen hacks.

Rather than making the dough from scratch, you can substitute it with one store-bought item: canned crescent rolls. All you have to do is brush the dough with butter, sprinkle it with brown sugar and cinnamon, then roll and shape the dough. After that, just follow the baking instructions on the can; it should take only 10 minutes, give or take.

Using canned dough means skipping the dough-making process, a time-saving method that works well for the busy home cook. It also works well for beginner bakers who want to try making homemade cinnamon rolls but need a starting point. The best part is how easy it is to adjust and tweak the recipe to suit your liking — down to the flavor, size, and even shape.