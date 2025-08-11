Make Quick And Easy Mini Cinnamon Rolls With This Store-Bought Item
Cinnamon rolls are one the most beloved sweets out there. Part dessert and part breakfast, these rolls tend to taste best when freshly made. However, not many of us have the time to make cinnamon rolls from scratch. Fortunately, there's quick and easy ways to make cinnamon rolls thanks to the help of kitchen hacks.
Rather than making the dough from scratch, you can substitute it with one store-bought item: canned crescent rolls. All you have to do is brush the dough with butter, sprinkle it with brown sugar and cinnamon, then roll and shape the dough. After that, just follow the baking instructions on the can; it should take only 10 minutes, give or take.
Using canned dough means skipping the dough-making process, a time-saving method that works well for the busy home cook. It also works well for beginner bakers who want to try making homemade cinnamon rolls but need a starting point. The best part is how easy it is to adjust and tweak the recipe to suit your liking — down to the flavor, size, and even shape.
Different ways to make cinnamon crescent rolls
Even if you're sticking to the most basic recipe, you can play around with your cinnamon rolls' shape. You can go the more traditional method by rolling the dough into a log and cutting it into slices, or you can try following the perforations on the canned dough and roll the pieces into crescents, essentially combining the flavor of cinnamon rolls with the shape of crescent rolls.
You can also add extra ingredients to make canned cinnamon rolls taste homemade. Frosting is always a great option; cream cheese frosting is particularly popular, but feel free to try other toppings like caramel sauce. For some flavor variation, try replacing the cinnamon with gingerbread spice mix. Add pieces of apple for a fall themed treat, or peach slices for some summer flavor. Experiment with pumpkin puree, banana slices, and even bacon pieces. Alternatively, try adding cereal to cinnamon rolls for a change in texture.
Last but not least, consider changing up the cooking method you're using. The oven is the most traditional approach, but you can also make these crescent roll cinnamon rolls using an air fryer. The process is basically the same, including the cooking time, but instead of placing the rolls onto a baking tray, you'd need to place the rolls in a single layer in an air fryer.