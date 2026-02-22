9 Outback Steakhouse Cocktails, Ranked Worst To Best

When you go Down Under, at Outback Steakhouse, of course, there's no shortage of fun to be had. If you make sure to include some of the signature cocktails with your Bloomin' Onion (which you can get for free when you sign up for the chain's rewards program), things only get more exciting. However, are all the signature drinks on Outback Steakhouse's menu worth a try? Or should you skip some of them to save more room for the good stuff, i.e., what you all go to the establishment for, which is steak. I mean, most of the cocktails are completely unique to the restaurant, and some even come with fun, eye-catching toys, so how are you to know? Decisions, decisions. Have no fear, though, I have the answers you seek.

I recently went to Outback Steakhouse and tried nine of the restaurant's most popular drinks. I also ranked them from worst to best based on taste, the balance of ingredients (or lack thereof), and mass appeal. A closer look at my methodology can be found at the end, but we will get to that. For now, let's take a look at the mouthwatering, boozy results so you never wind up with a cocktail that doesn't suit your preferences at Outback Steakhouse again.

