Is Moonshine Still Illegal In The US? The Answer Is Complicated

Distilling hard liquor like moonshine in the U.S. without a license remains a felony, however, enforcement has become far more relaxed than in the past. In the '50s through the '70s, government agents could throw the book at you for simply possessing the cap of an unlicensed still. Today, some states like Alaska, Massachusetts, and Missouri even allow you to make moonshine if you pinky-promise that it's either for personal consumption or only consumed within the confines of your property.

The reason enforcement of moonshine-making is so strict in the first place is that unlike the romantic vision of heroic moonshiners and bootleggers of the Prohibition days would have you believe, moonshine-making is a dirty business. Lots of moonshiners are selling over-proofed alcohol that could cause methanol poisoning by using low-quality ingredients. In comparison, homemade low-proof drinks like beers and wines are legal without a license in all states, so long as you don't intend to sell them.

As for those fancy "moonshine" bottles sold freely at your local liquor store? They're legally produced white whiskey just using the name as a marketing term. They could get the scowl-inducing strength right, and maybe even the taste. But to say they're real moonshine? No chance. If you can call it legal, then it's definitely not moonshine.

