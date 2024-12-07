Is Edible Glitter Really Safe For Your Cocktails?

Edible glitter is gaining popularity as an eye-catching addition to mixed drinks. Blue Moon even released a limited-edition sparkly beer kit that included edible "Moon Dust" to commemorate the April 2024 solar eclipse. You may have seen recipes that call for this trendy substance and wondered: Is edible glitter really safe for consumption? It can be hard to wrap your head around ingesting something that looks like it should go on your eyelids or an arts and crafts project, but there are in fact some edible glitters that are FDA-approved.

Bakell's edible glitter, for instance, are made with FDA-compliant ingredients in an FDA-approved facility. You can safely mix the brand's Tinker Dust and Brew Glitter into any cocktail knowing that the sparkly stuff is 100% food-grade without any added ingredients that aren't meant for human consumption.

However, while Bakell's products are up to FDA standards, that's not the case for all the glitter people are using in their kitchens. When purchasing edible glitter, pay special attention to the packaging. It's not enough for the sparkly product to be classified as simply non-toxic, the label should also clearly state that the glitter is edible, a term that's accompanied by stricter standards. You can also look at the ingredient list to determine whether the product is edible. Common ingredients found in edible glitter include sugar, cornstarch, acacia (gum arabic), maltodextrin, mica-based pearlescent pigments, and food-safe color additives, per the FDA.