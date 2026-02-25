A Classic Dirty Martini Gets Even Dirtier When You Add A Brothy Boost
The classic dirty martini is deceptively simple. Provided you follow the right expert advice for putting together a flawless dirty martini, it's the kind of cocktail that's as at home in a five-star restaurant as it is in your living room. Made for sipping slowly, the splash of olive brine paradoxically smooths any harshness in the vodka, softening both flavors into a beautifully nuanced sip. Especially popular among those who prefer savory fare over sweet, dirty martinis are a favorite for flavorful experiments, often taking this cocktail from merely dirty to absolutely filthy.
The only issue with many of these experiments is there's too much focus on salty, pickled ingredients, such as cornichons, capers, and even different types of olives. Too much of that erases the martini's nuance by making it almost undrinkably salty. However, if we take inspiration from dirty martini chicken — the "cocktail" you can eat for dinner — it's fairly easy to up the savory goodness of your drink without losing any subtlety. In a move that feels illegal (but isn't), all you have to do is add a little chicken broth to your cocktail glass.
Much like beef broth's ability to transform a bloody Mary, chicken broth in a dirty martini adds a touch of meaty, delicious umami without overwhelming the other flavors. All you need is a splash of broth; more than that might create a soupy flavor, when what we're going for is a light richness to balance the brightness of the olives and vodka.
Bringing broth to a vodka party
Even the grimiest martini needs carefully balanced flavors. As mentioned, too much of one ingredient could make you feel like you're drinking seawater, or a glass of vodka-laced chicken noodle, which isn't exactly appetizing. Martini glasses are usually only about 8 ounces — most of which, ideally, is filled with delicious vodka. The presence of other ingredients is to elevate the alcohol's flavors, not overshadow it, so it's best to use everything sparingly until you get a feel for how you like your drink to taste.
Another tidbit from this list of tips for building the perfect martini is that all of your ingredients — including the glass — should be as cold as possible. That means leaving your chicken broth in the fridge until you're ready to make your drink, and making it as efficiently as possible. Of course, you could also build a drink with a time-release change in flavor by filling your ice cube tray with olive brine or chicken broth and using the opposite ingredient as the initial flavoring. As you sip, the flavor changes subtly and your martini never tastes watered down.
Possibly the most crucial advice for upgrading your dirty martini this way is to choose the highest-quality chicken broth you can find. Choose boxed over canned to avoid a tinny flavor, look for ingredient lists without a ton of additives, and opt for low-sodium if you're also using olive brine or other salty, vinegary ingredients.