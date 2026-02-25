A Classic Dirty Martini Gets Even Dirtier When You Add A Brothy Boost

The classic dirty martini is deceptively simple. Provided you follow the right expert advice for putting together a flawless dirty martini, it's the kind of cocktail that's as at home in a five-star restaurant as it is in your living room. Made for sipping slowly, the splash of olive brine paradoxically smooths any harshness in the vodka, softening both flavors into a beautifully nuanced sip. Especially popular among those who prefer savory fare over sweet, dirty martinis are a favorite for flavorful experiments, often taking this cocktail from merely dirty to absolutely filthy.

The only issue with many of these experiments is there's too much focus on salty, pickled ingredients, such as cornichons, capers, and even different types of olives. Too much of that erases the martini's nuance by making it almost undrinkably salty. However, if we take inspiration from dirty martini chicken — the "cocktail" you can eat for dinner — it's fairly easy to up the savory goodness of your drink without losing any subtlety. In a move that feels illegal (but isn't), all you have to do is add a little chicken broth to your cocktail glass.

Much like beef broth's ability to transform a bloody Mary, chicken broth in a dirty martini adds a touch of meaty, delicious umami without overwhelming the other flavors. All you need is a splash of broth; more than that might create a soupy flavor, when what we're going for is a light richness to balance the brightness of the olives and vodka.