How To Eat Your Love Of Dirty Martinis With A Fork And Knife

Just like tweaking a cocktail to your personal preferences, you can take some liberties to make the dirty martini chicken your own. For example, you don't have to stick with just vermouth during braising. If you normally take your martinis more balanced liquor-wise, go ahead and use vodka in addition to vermouth here, adjusting the ratios as you like.

Naturally, how you cook the chicken matters for how pronounced the flavors turn out. While you can always roast or bake your chicken, braising is recommended because the long, steady cooking process helps mellow the potent flavors of the alcohol and olives. You can even make things easier on yourself by using your favorite basic roasted chicken recipe as a base, incorporating the martini-inspired ingredients where they make sense.

A perfect vodka reduction sauce is often creamy, but you can opt for a lighter consistency by using olive brine if you really want the "dirty" part to shine through. On that note, if you're a big fan of olives, you can chop them up to mix in with the braising alcohol, adding a tapenade twist to the chicken.