Once You Try Rachael Ray's Deviled Eggs You'll Never Go Back — They're Creamy, Savory Perfection!
Despite her celebrity status, Rachael Ray is a down-to-earth chef who has a special knack for sharing simple, creative, easy-to-follow recipes. Speaking of which, among her array of popular snacks like spicy pigs in a blanket and miniature ham and cheese frittatas, she makes a tasty yet unconventional variety of deviled eggs. More specifically, if you're tired of only using one or two secret ingredients to upgrade classic deviled eggs, make Rachael Ray's Caesar-stuffed eggs for a whole new variation.
For this one-of-a-kind recipe, Ray infuses hard-boiled egg yolks with the bold flavors of Caesar salad by incorporating ingredients like chopped garlic, anchovy paste, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, and Parmesan cheese along with the same mayonnaise you'd use in traditional deviled eggs. Thanks to this rich and creamy combination of ingredients, this savory filling becomes a thicker alternative to classic Caesar dressing.
When it comes to assembling these flavorful snacks, adjust the seasonings to your liking and add a small handful of finely chopped romaine lettuce to the mix for some additional texture. For an epic presentation, upon filling your eggs, add extra chopped romaine lettuce and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese and black pepper. Though, keep in mind, there are a few other preparation steps you may want to follow.
Tips for preparing Rachael Ray's Caesar-stuffed deviled eggs
For starters, if you're serving Rachael Ray's Caesar-stuffed eggs on a standard serving tray, before filling, cut a sliver off the bottom of each egg white to create a flat surface to keep them in place. Then, use a piping bag to fill the deviled eggs, making sure to add an ample amount of filling to each one.
If you want to add more crunch to these Caesar-stuffed deviled eggs, top them with crispy, buttered breadcrumbs. Or, for the best deviled eggs of your life, fry them. Before filling, simply coat the whites in flour, egg wash, and breadcrumbs, and then fry them in a small amount of oil on your stove. Or, for a completely different variation with the same flavor profile, use Ray's umami-rich filling to make a Caesar take on her deviled egg salad bites by sandwiching the filling, romaine, and shaved Parmesan cheese between two pieces of garlic toast for a sandwich or crostini for party apps.
On the other hand, if you enjoy these Caesar-stuffed eggs as is but wish they had a little more spice, add some hot sauce or give your deviled eggs a bold pop of flavor with one zippy ingredient like horseradish. Regardless, if you typically like to amp up classic deviled eggs with a sweet and saucy ingredient like barbecue sauce or make more unconventional varieties, Rachael Ray's fan-favorite Caesar-stuffed eggs may be another variation worth trying.