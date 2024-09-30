Amp Up Your Deviled Eggs With A Sweet And Saucy Ingredient
Though they're most often enjoyed at occasional gatherings such as picnics, baby showers, and holiday parties, deviled eggs are a luxurious, protein-packed finger food that deserve a regular spot in your snack rotation. Though a classic batch of deviled eggs doesn't really need upgrading, rebelling against traditions is what makes cooking an art form. Enter barbecue sauce — the sweet, tangy, and smoky condiment that will have you craving deviled eggs on an average weekday.
Traditional deviled egg filling is made from egg yolks, mayonnaise, mustard, and vinegar stuffed into a smooth, hard-boiled egg white. Though the original formula is tried and true, introducing barbecue sauce to the mix gives it a new dimension of slightly sugary, smoldering depth that complements the buttery taste of the yolks, bolsters the zing of the vinegar, and softens the pungent kick of the mustard, all while giving the filling an even smoother texture. Plus, barbecue sauce pairs well with classic deviled egg toppings like bacon bits or chives, ensuring that you never have to omit your favorite fixings.
Incorporating barbecue sauce into deviled egg filling is a breeze – just spoon or squeeze the sauce into your ingredient mixture as you whisk it together. For less work, simply add a drizzle over the final product. Also, if you're working with a store-bought barbecue sauce that has a flat flavor and too sticky texture, a dash of vinegar can help improve the condiment, thinning out the consistency while imparting a zippy and uplifting hint of acidity.
What to serve with barbecue sauce deviled eggs
Barbecue sauce-infused or topped deviled eggs are flavorful enough to be enjoyed independently. However, there are plenty of ways to incorporate them into bountiful spreads and complementary side dishes.
Give the best barbecue joint in the United States a run for its money by pairing your saucy deviled eggs with a heaping plate of slow-smoked burnt ends or a gently charred grilled bratwurst hot dog (smothered in kraut and mustard of course). Smoked and grilled meats are frequently paired with barbecue sauce, making them an apt pairing. Plus, their meaty machismo melds nicely with the tangy, bright, yet rich-tasting barbecue sauce-kissed deviled eggs. Similarly, you can incorporate the deviled eggs into a breakfast platter with a smoldering batch of crispy pork bacon.
Complete a platter of party appetizers by pairing the barbecue deviled eggs with complementary side dishes. Marinated and grilled olives are an upscale provision whose briny yet smoky taste makes for sophisticated snacking alongside the eggs. To bring their full-bodied flavor back down to earth, a light, crispy cucumber salad with a tangy vinaigrette is a refreshing, summer-inspired pairing for the egg bites. A spread of spicy pickles can fire up the taste buds with a heat that's quickly soothed by the sweet, fatty flavor of your new favorite deviled egg recipe.
Though it's just one of many secret ingredients that can zhuzh up deviled eggs, barbecue sauce is one of the best. Just try not to eat the whole batch in one sitting — though we wouldn't blame you if you did.