Amp Up Your Deviled Eggs With A Sweet And Saucy Ingredient

Though they're most often enjoyed at occasional gatherings such as picnics, baby showers, and holiday parties, deviled eggs are a luxurious, protein-packed finger food that deserve a regular spot in your snack rotation. Though a classic batch of deviled eggs doesn't really need upgrading, rebelling against traditions is what makes cooking an art form. Enter barbecue sauce — the sweet, tangy, and smoky condiment that will have you craving deviled eggs on an average weekday.

Traditional deviled egg filling is made from egg yolks, mayonnaise, mustard, and vinegar stuffed into a smooth, hard-boiled egg white. Though the original formula is tried and true, introducing barbecue sauce to the mix gives it a new dimension of slightly sugary, smoldering depth that complements the buttery taste of the yolks, bolsters the zing of the vinegar, and softens the pungent kick of the mustard, all while giving the filling an even smoother texture. Plus, barbecue sauce pairs well with classic deviled egg toppings like bacon bits or chives, ensuring that you never have to omit your favorite fixings.

Incorporating barbecue sauce into deviled egg filling is a breeze – just spoon or squeeze the sauce into your ingredient mixture as you whisk it together. For less work, simply add a drizzle over the final product. Also, if you're working with a store-bought barbecue sauce that has a flat flavor and too sticky texture, a dash of vinegar can help improve the condiment, thinning out the consistency while imparting a zippy and uplifting hint of acidity.

