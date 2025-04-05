Give Deviled Eggs A Bold Pop Of Flavor With One Zippy Ingredient

If you want your deviled eggs to stand out, you can't just fill them with that boring old yolk-mayo-mustard mixture. After all, deviled eggs are a famous party food, and you might not be the only one bringing a plate of them to a gathering. Luckily, your deviled eggs will turn heads with a few inventive twists. Chili crisp can make your deviled eggs exciting again, but you can add to the filling itself for even more intrigue. And a bit of horseradish could be the zesty ticket to setting your deviled eggs apart.

Most of us probably have a little jar of prepared horseradish lingering in the back of the fridge. It's one of those condiments that you use sparingly and purposefully; Most of us don't slather horseradish on everything. It's easy to forget this fragrant full-bodied condiment, but just a tablespoon of prepared horseradish will transform a batch of deviled eggs.

You can use prepared horseradish or horseradish sauce, but the flavor will be different with each one. Prepared horseradish is made by pickling grated horseradish in a brine of vinegar, salt, and sugar. It'll add more of a tang to your deviled eggs than horseradish sauce, which brings a creamier, tamed-down flavor to the table with sour cream and mayonnaise in the mix.