For The Best Deviled Eggs Of Your Life, Fry Them

Nothing disappears from the potluck table quite as fast as a plate of deviled eggs. These protein-packed crowd-pleasers are creamy, zingy, bite-sized (or thereabouts), and endlessly customizable. If you're a deviled egg stan, it may be difficult to imagine how this quintessential party food could be made even better, but here it is: deep-fried deviled eggs.

All it takes is adding a couple of steps to your tried-and-true deviled egg recipe. Once you've hard-boiled your eggs, halved them, and remove the yolks, dip the whites into flour, then an egg wash, and finally bread crumbs. Heat a few inches of oil in a large saucepan and fry the eggs until they're a lovely golden brown. Once you've removed them from the oil, pipe in your favorite filling as usual.

Now, a fried deviled egg may sound radically decadent, but if you know anything about the history of deviled eggs, this is more akin to their roots. An "Anonymous Andalusion Cookbook" from the 13th century reports a recipe for fried stuffed eggs seasoned with cilantro, onion juice, and other spices. But, if you're still not convinced, there's always the option to break out your air fryer for a less oily approach.