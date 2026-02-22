Canned Chickpeas Get A New Lease On Life As A 3-Ingredient Side Dish

If you're looking to add more chickpeas to your diet, it may be difficult to think of more creative dishes besides hummus. While you can always toss some chickpeas into your next casserole or protein-packed trail mix, these legumes can also be an easy ingredient to bulk up soups and a variety of salads. You can make a simple chickpea salad with just three ingredients: canned chickpeas, bottled Italian dressing, and crumbled feta cheese.

To make your own version of this versatile salad, start by draining and rinsing a can of chickpeas. Once dry, mix them with a few tablespoons of Italian dressing and feta cheese. Since most store-bought Italian salad dressings are loaded with flavorful ingredients, a few glugs of your favorite bottle is all you need to give this side a worthwhile upgrade. Not to mention, the addition of feta cheese adds some saltiness to the mix and gives this simple salad some much-needed texture.

With so few ingredients, this chickpea salad is the perfect accompaniment to basic meals like grilled steak, roasted chicken, or pasta with oven-roasted tomatoes. While this convenient side is easy to assemble, the chickpeas will deepen in flavor the longer they sit in your fridge, since canned chickpeas are mild in taste and absorb added flavors beautifully.