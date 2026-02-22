Canned Chickpeas Get A New Lease On Life As A 3-Ingredient Side Dish
If you're looking to add more chickpeas to your diet, it may be difficult to think of more creative dishes besides hummus. While you can always toss some chickpeas into your next casserole or protein-packed trail mix, these legumes can also be an easy ingredient to bulk up soups and a variety of salads. You can make a simple chickpea salad with just three ingredients: canned chickpeas, bottled Italian dressing, and crumbled feta cheese.
To make your own version of this versatile salad, start by draining and rinsing a can of chickpeas. Once dry, mix them with a few tablespoons of Italian dressing and feta cheese. Since most store-bought Italian salad dressings are loaded with flavorful ingredients, a few glugs of your favorite bottle is all you need to give this side a worthwhile upgrade. Not to mention, the addition of feta cheese adds some saltiness to the mix and gives this simple salad some much-needed texture.
With so few ingredients, this chickpea salad is the perfect accompaniment to basic meals like grilled steak, roasted chicken, or pasta with oven-roasted tomatoes. While this convenient side is easy to assemble, the chickpeas will deepen in flavor the longer they sit in your fridge, since canned chickpeas are mild in taste and absorb added flavors beautifully.
More delicious ways to prepare a no-fuss chickpea salad
Given the simplicity of this recipe, there are plenty of ways to tailor this side dish to your liking. For starters, consider keeping this convenient recipe as-is with the addition of fresh ingredients — like chopped cucumbers or raw onion slices, for extra crunch. You could also incorporate halved cherry tomatoes or some frozen corn for a delightful pop of color. Or upgrade your recipe with a small amount of flat-leaf parsley or reduce the Italian dressing and add more of your favorite varieties like dill, chives, and basil.
If you have the time and resources, there are also many ways to bulk up this recipe. Mix in a cooked grain or a small pasta variety such as quinoa, farro, couscous, or orzo. You can also add a simple protein like shredded rotisserie chicken or canned tuna. Better yet, make chorizo chickpea salad with pan-fried Spanish sausage, fresh veggies, arugula, and fresh basil.
Swapping out the Italian dressing and feta cheese for a few other simple ingredients opens up even more possibilities. For another tasty three-ingredient variation, combine chickpeas with lemon juice and freshly grated Parmesan cheese. Or, for a completely different flavor profile, try chickpeas, a few spoonfuls of your favorite salsa, and grated cheddar cheese. You can also dress chickpeas in olive oil, wine vinegar, or lemon juice and add in whatever extras seem appealing.