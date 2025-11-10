8 Store-Bought Italian Salad Dressings, Ranked

According to a study Kraft shared with The Takeout, Italian is the favorite salad dressing in seven American states, and as a recipe developer and food blogger, I don't find that surprising. Its uses extend far beyond being a popular topping for lettuce: Italian salad dressing is the ultimate pasta salad topping, a great addition to beef stew, a marinade for steaks, and even a sandwich spread. But with countless brands lining grocery store shelves, it can be hard to know which one truly deserves a place in your refrigerator. To make it easier, we've tested eight store-bought Italian salad dressings to determine which one tastes best.

To be so versatile, Italian salad dressing should be flavorful, zesty, balanced, not too oily or viscous, and identifiable for its herbs, garlic, or Romano cheese. But which salad dressing satisfies all the requirements? We tested eight sauces, ranging from budget-friendly store brands to specialty options, pitting household names like Kraft and Olive Garden against health-conscious alternatives like Primal Kitchen and Walden Farms. Each dressing had its own personality, with some tasting bold and acidic, and others being mild and herbaceous. Most surprisingly, premium pricing didn't always correlate with superior taste, but our winners emerged early and clearly. Read on to see our rankings of eight popular store-bought Italian salad dressings.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.