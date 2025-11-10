8 Store-Bought Italian Salad Dressings, Ranked
According to a study Kraft shared with The Takeout, Italian is the favorite salad dressing in seven American states, and as a recipe developer and food blogger, I don't find that surprising. Its uses extend far beyond being a popular topping for lettuce: Italian salad dressing is the ultimate pasta salad topping, a great addition to beef stew, a marinade for steaks, and even a sandwich spread. But with countless brands lining grocery store shelves, it can be hard to know which one truly deserves a place in your refrigerator. To make it easier, we've tested eight store-bought Italian salad dressings to determine which one tastes best.
To be so versatile, Italian salad dressing should be flavorful, zesty, balanced, not too oily or viscous, and identifiable for its herbs, garlic, or Romano cheese. But which salad dressing satisfies all the requirements? We tested eight sauces, ranging from budget-friendly store brands to specialty options, pitting household names like Kraft and Olive Garden against health-conscious alternatives like Primal Kitchen and Walden Farms. Each dressing had its own personality, with some tasting bold and acidic, and others being mild and herbaceous. Most surprisingly, premium pricing didn't always correlate with superior taste, but our winners emerged early and clearly. Read on to see our rankings of eight popular store-bought Italian salad dressings.
8. Kraft Golden Italian Dressing
Although one of the most well-known condiment brands, Kraft Golden Italian Dressing took the bottom spot in our ranking, as a single taste proved it to be rather lackluster. Its nearly solid yellow-orange color caught the eye as unnatural, and its texture was highly viscous — the thickest of all the dressings we tried. Both qualities made it appear commercial and, therefore, less appealing.
Despite this, Kraft Golden Italian Dressing's heavy consistency didn't translate to bold flavor. Instead, it had a barely noticeable taste that didn't stand out in salad and wouldn't be pronounced when mixed with anything else. The promised Italian herbs and spices were nowhere to be found. While Kraft Italian dressing did provide just a hint of acid, it was so subtle that it failed to brighten the salad it was served with or cut through the heavy, oil-laden base. There was no discernible herb taste or smell, no garlic punch, and certainly no cheesy character.
For a brand that dominates grocery store real estate, Kraft Golden Italian Dressing could work as a marinade or a sandwich spread, complementing other flavors and textures. But if you're looking for real flavor on your greens, this dressing will leave you wanting — but not for more.
7. Great Value Zesty Italian Dressing and Marinade
Walmart's house brand, Great Value Zesty Italian Dressing and Marinade, was our second least favorite salad condiment. It took this undesirable spot due to its intensely commercial flavor and color, which were more overwhelming than appetizing.
The first thing that caught the eye with this dressing was its orange-red color, followed by its texture, which felt a bit oily. But what really sealed its fate was its aggressive flavor. The most discernible note of Kraft Golden Italian Dressing and Marinade is its pronounced acidity, which borders on harsh. Laden over simple Romaine lettuce, this dressing dominated rather than complemented, not letting any other flavors shine. Our tasters noted strong pepper, tomato, and onion flavors, but all were overshadowed by a sharp vinegar note that gave it an almost medicinal quality.
If you're looking for a dressing that would work as a marinade, this may be a good choice, but we wouldn't recommend spooning it onto your salads.
6. Primal Kitchen Italian Dressing and Marinade
Primal Kitchen Italian Dressing and Marinade, a more health-conscious alternative, takes the sixth spot on our list, despite its premium positioning and clean ingredient profile. Made with avocado oil, this "vegan, Whole30 approved®, certified paleo and keto certified vinaigrette" represents the modern trend toward better-for-you condiments. Sadly, our tasters felt that the execution didn't quite match the ambition.
The dressing was almost red in color and notably liquid in texture. This could have been due to the avocado oil used, which affected both its application and mouthfeel. While the lighter consistency gave the dressing a more artisanal feel, it also made it taste somewhat oily. Furthermore, the light flavoring made the oily texture its most prominent feature. Primal Kitchen Italian Dressing and Marinade had a peculiar mineral quality and strong pepper notes, but the overall taste remained disappointingly bland. The herbs and oil dominated what little flavor there was, creating an unbalanced profile with none of the bright acidity and robust flavor we expected from Italian dressing.
The biggest issue, however, was the persistent aftertaste. When tried on its own, the dressing stayed in the mouth forever, leaving behind an unexpected bitterness in the back of the throat and an oily coating on the tongue. While this sauce may be the only choice if you're maintaining a Whole 30 diet, it is best skipped by everyone else.
5. Wish-Bone Zesty Robusto Italian Dressing
Wish-Bone, a stalwart of the salad dressing aisle, lands squarely in the middle of our rankings with a bold but ultimately unbalanced offering called Wish-Bone Zesty Robusto Italian Dressing. This orange-red condiment takes an aggressive approach to Italian flavoring, delivering on the promise of its robust name.
What immediately set this dressing apart was its texture. Significantly thicker than several competitors, this Italian dressing had a substantial mouthfeel that effectively coated kale and other sturdy greens. However, its second most prominent quality was its overpowering garlic, oregano, and bell pepper flavor profile.
The best thing you can say about Wish-Bone Zesty Robusto Italian Dressing is that you get what you pay for. Its most prominent characteristic is its intense acidity, which dominates its flavor from first bite to finish. While Italian dressing needs some acidity, its vinegar crossed the line into harshness. The sauce also had a rather oily quality, leaving the tongue coated between bites and lingering long after the last piece of lettuce was swallowed. This dressing would make a good addition to beef stew, a meat marinade, or a pasta salad condiment — but wouldn't work in most other applications.
4. Stonewall Kitchen Classic Italian Dressing
Stonewall Kitchen Classic Italian Dressing ranked fourth and stood out for its distinct separation between the oily, yellow sauce base and the herb sediment at the bottom, which required vigorous shaking to emulsify. The emulsification doesn't last long, so be ready to pour it immediately after shaking, or you'll be left with a tablespoon of oil and no herb flakes.
Self-described as being made with "good quality olive oil, tangy red wine vinegar and just the right spices," the Stonewall Kitchen Classic Italian Dressing feels like it was made in someone's kitchen. It tasted fresh and real. However, what kept it from scoring higher was that it poured as fast as water from the bottle and settled quickly after shaking. While perhaps a more natural condiment than its competitors, its liquidity made it hard to apply to greens like spinach and arugula.
Flavor-wise, Stonewall Kitchen Classic Italian Dressing is decidedly herbaceous: The oregano comes through strongly, with garlic notes adding complexity and pungency. The sauce feels light and alliaceous, but it lacks the bright acidity that typically balances herb-forward Italian dressings. While we loved the quality of the ingredients and the minimal processing, we were a bit disappointed by the texture and mild flavor. That said, it would work as a chicken marinade, a pasta salad dressing, or a seasoning for salads with fish.
3. Walden Farms Italian Zero Calorie Dressing
The bronze medal on our list goes to Walden Farms Italian Zero Calorie Dressing. Orange-hued and pleasantly full-bodied without a sense of commercial thickeners, this salad dressing surprised us with every spoonful.
Upon tasting Walden Farms' entry into the crowded Italian salad dressing market, the note that came through most strongly is citrus. It has a slight sweetness, almost like it is tinged with orange zest, despite no citrus wedge being listed in the ingredient list. What is here, though, is stevia and monk fruit juice concentrate, as well as fruit and vegetable juice for color, lending to its unique taste. The mix of flavors and acidity feels harmonious and balanced, rather than allowing any single element to dominate. The texture is also just right, not too runny nor too viscous.
However, there's minimal herbaceous character, and those who want more robust oregano, basil, or garlic notes will find Walden Farms Italian Zero Calorie Dressing lacking. Overall, it strikes a balance between health consciousness and flavor that doesn't come at the expense of either. Its pleasant, slightly sweet profile makes it easy to enjoy, even if it veers a bit off course from the traditional Italian dressing flavor.
2. Olive Garden Signature Italian Dressing
Olive Garden's bottled version of their classic restaurant offering takes second place in our review by delivering precisely what many Americans expect from classic Italian dressing. Olive Garden Signature Italian Dressing is a yellow-colored, relatively liquid sauce that embodies the ideal of commercial Italian dressing, full of the nostalgic flavors that defined the category for generations.
Romano cheese is immediately apparent in the dressing's aroma and taste. Opening the bottle, the diner immediately gets a whiff of an unmistakable cheesy fragrance, which adds savory notes and brings to mind a good Olive Garden breadsticks-and-salad experience, sans the pepperoncinis. Acidity plays a prominent role here, but it never hits too hard. Instead, the bright, acidic notes cut through the richness, creating a mellow, well-rounded flavor profile. In terms of consistency, the sauce is surprisingly light, but just in the right amount. It never pours out uncontrollably, allowing for easy application yet preventing the dressing from overwhelming delicate greens.
Olive Garden succeeds by embracing the classic Italian dressing archetype rather than attempting unnecessary innovation. It's a perfect match for salads and even marinades, working in vegetarian and protein-rich preparations alike.
1. Newman's Own Family Recipe Italian Dressing
Our absolute favorite dressing became apparent from the first taste. Newman's Own Family Recipe Italian Dressing takes the championship, with a masterful blend that exemplifies everything this classic condiment should be.
At first glance, the dressing's red-brown color brings to mind sundried tomatoes and basil, with visible herbs and garlic pieces promising robust flavor. Next, the aroma sets it apart, with an intense Romano cheese aroma that builds anticipation before the first taste. And then comes the flavor. The complexity here is remarkable, with distinct notes of pepper, garlic, and herbs. Rather than competing for attention, these elements all work together to enhance whatever salad they're paired with. We tried it with vegetarian and chicken-topped salads, and it worked well with both, especially shining when cheese was added.
Newman's Own Family Recipe Italian Dressing achieves a rare balance of boldness and subtlety. It's substantial enough to coat greens, yet light enough to just glisten on the surface rather than permeate. It proves that Italian dressing can be both familiar and sophisticated, comforting and complex — and utterly delicious.
Methodology
To taste and evaluate eight completely different takes on a single salad condiment, we assessed each entry across five key areas: visual appearance, aroma, flavor, texture, and aftertaste.
Each dressing was tested under identical conditions using precisely one cup of diced romaine lettuce paired with exactly one tablespoon of dressing, to prevent any one ingredient from overwhelming the sauce. We then tasted each sauce on a spoon to see how it felt on the tongue and if any aftertastes lingered.
After the initial test and notes, we also tried some of the sauces as marinades for beef and chicken, and others paired with tuna salad. This was done more to see which flavors came through and how well the sauce permeated the meat, but it wasn't required for its ranking.