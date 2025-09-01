Instead Of Curries And Hummus, Use Chickpeas For A Protein-Packed Trail Mix
Chickpeas are a sometimes under-appreciated ingredient in American cuisine. They're healthy, tasty, and can add a nice texture to a number of dishes. For an easy lunch, you can swap in chickpeas for a vegetarian take on tuna salad. And when making chickpea-forward dishes, you can use a touch of baking soda to soften your canned chickpeas for super creamy results in your salads and hummus. But for a nice crunchy and healthy addition to your trail mix, an expert says, chickpeas are also amazing. Jackie Newgent is a Los Angeles-based plant-forward chef, a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, a Certified Dietitian Nutritionist, and she spoke exclusively with Chowhound about how to use chickpeas in your next trail mix.
She says roasted chickpeas can add a mild, earthy, and nutty flavor, plus an extra crunch to trail mix. "Store-bought, packaged roasted chickpeas will be crunchy; homemade versions will vary from chewy to crispy. Flavored versions, like barbecue or smoky chili lime, provide taste intrigue," Newgent adds. So, you can buy them roasted or roast them at home, and add whatever flavor you'd like to give to your trail mix.
As for how to use them in the mix, she says you can add them in addition to nuts and seeds or as a swap-in. "If you need extra protein and fiber, go ahead and include chickpeas in addition to nuts and/or seeds," she says. "However, enjoy in moderation, or consider swapping them rather than adding them if you're enjoying trail mix to fuel up during an endurance activity, since too much fiber while exercising may cause digestive discomfort."
How to cook and flavor your chickpeas for trail mix
However you flavor them, you can roast chickpeas for about 30 to 35 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. For the spice mix, Jackie Newgent says you can be quite playful. "Try smoked paprika, chili powder, garlic, sea salt, a pinch of cumin, and a drizzle of maple syrup while roasting." She says this preparation goes great with dried cranberries or tart cherries and cashews, almonds, or pumpkin seeds. And for a sweeter mix, she says, "Try cinnamon, cocoa powder, coconut sugar, sea salt, and an optional pinch of vanilla powder. Pair with chopped dried apricots or dates, walnuts or pecans, and sunflower seeds." Or you can go into the full herbaceous, aromatic territory with rosemary and thyme, garlic, onion powder, a little sea salt, black pepper, and lemon zest — with an option to add nutritional yeast for more umami goodness.
When mixing and storing your trail mix, Newgent says to let the chickpeas cool to room temperature after roasting, then add them to the mixture. "Store the trail mix at room temperature in a well-sealed glass jar," she says. "To help absorb extra moistness, you can include a little food-grade silica packet." She says the mix will stay fresh for about a week, so why not add some chickpeas to your next trail mix for some extra flavor, crunch, and added protein.