8 Grocery Store Items You Might See Less Of In 2026

The past few years have seen supply chain volatility like never before. This was partly due to the pandemic, of course, but other factors have added to the problem. The epic egg shortage of 2025, for example, was the result of a continuing bird flu outbreak, and weather is always an issue for crops somewhere in the world. A number of foods look like they'll be in short supply in 2026. That, plus some surprising manufacturer decisions to discontinue products, could make your local grocery store look a bit different.

But don't worry just yet. Yes, some items will disappear permanently, and some are possibly going to be harder to find, but that doesn't necessarily mean you won't see them at all. This is especially true if you shop at stores like Walmart that are actively strengthening supply chains. If there's one thing businesses learned from the pandemic shutdowns, it's that the old supply chain was simply too fragile, and that they need to have alternatives for when this or that supplier is out.

In cases where products are being discontinued, they are usually being replaced with new ones. And, if they aren't, you could always see if your local stores stock other brands that make similar products. You never know what you'll find when you look for substitutes, and you might need to, as these eight grocery store items could be in short supply in 2026.