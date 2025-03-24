How To Use Powdered Eggs When You're In A Pinch

Powdered eggs are a convenient alternative to fresh eggs, whether you're worried about rising egg prices in the United States, you need shelf-stable eggs for travel or camping, or you simply enjoy the ease of cooking with dried egg. For your baking and cooking needs, all you need to do is reconstitute the egg powder into liquid egg by adding water — the package instructions will tell you how much to add. Once you've got your rehydrated eggs, you can treat them like regular eggs.

Powdered eggs are made from whole eggs that have been dehydrated and processed into a powder. Unopened powdered eggs stored in a cool, dark, dry place can last for several years, making them a prime choice for the restaurant industry, disaster preparedness, and the military. However, they can also be a useful pantry staple for any home cook who has run out of fresh eggs.

The use of dried egg powder as we know it originated in the first half of the 20th century, becoming particularly prevalent during World War II due to its shelf-stability and nutritional quality. While a small amount of nutrients are removed during dehydration, most of the nutrition in the eggs (including their protein) remains in their powdered form. Besides their convenience and nutritional content, you can generally substitute fresh eggs with dehydrated eggs in any recipe that calls for them. However, there are some tips to follow to make sure your dish turns out tasty and with the proper texture.