Trader Joe's Issues A Purchase Limit On Eggs Nationwide, What To Know

Trader Joe's is known for keeping its prices low, especially in the face of growing grocery inflation. A dozen large, organic grade A eggs at Trader Joe's is usually under $5, making it a must-have for many families on a budget. But in a new move by the company, the amount of egg cartons a customer can purchase at one time is now being limited

Trader Joe's announced that it's capping egg purchases to one dozen per customer per day. The move comes on the heels of ongoing supply chain issues with poultry products, and it was made in the spirit of ensuring every customer had a fair chance to purchase eggs at the store's affordable price points. It's unclear how long this rule will be in place, but it will likely remain until the supply chain issues are resolved.