What Really Happens To Eggs When You Freeze Them?

Every gymgoer knows that one of the secrets to getting in shape — aside from those intense training sessions — is eggs. Packed with up to 7 grams of protein and with only 66 calories per average medium-sized egg, they're a great post-workout snack that supports muscle recovery. Other than that, eggs are a true kitchen staple. You can fry them, add them to cakes and cookies, or whip them up as a wash for a perfect golden brown color on your baked goods. For a fancier take, you can always turn them into a classic, buttery eggs Benedict. Or, let's say you've done some research and want to try out these 15 hard-boiled egg hacks you'll use forever. There's really no way to go wrong with them. That is, unless you try to freeze them with their shells.

In case you didn't know, eggs can indeed be frozen. If they were on sale and you ended up buying more than you can use, freezing them is a great way to extend their shelf life for up to a year. But just tossing them in the freezer is not the way to go. That's because freshly laid raw eggs can be about 76% water. When frozen with their shells, the water inside expands, causing the shells to crack open. This way, not only do they create a sloppy mess once defrosted, but you also increase the chances of them becoming contaminated. Do you need such egg-stra chaos in your kitchen?