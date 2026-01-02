Why PepsiCo Chose To Discontinue Nearly 20% Of Its Products In 2025

Get ready to see some serious changes on certain grocery store shelves in the coming year. PepsiCo, the company behind tons of beloved brands, including Lay's (as well as the brand's dips), Funyuns, Jack Link's, Quaker, Gatorade, and Muscle Milk, recently announced that it plans to cut out about one in five of its product offerings in 2026. The brand has yet to reveal which offerings will disappear.

The change was spurred by an open letter and presentation from Elliot Investment Management, an activist investment group that currently holds a $4 billion stake in PepsiCo. According to the presentation, PepsiCo has specifically struggled in its North American market. Its international market has shown strong growth, but this is insufficient in balancing the share loss, margin erosion, and slow growth in the North American sector.

Per the Associated Press, PepsiCo has landed on a deal with Elliot Investment Group which includes seriously cutting down on product offerings. The company says that it plans to focus on marketing and value for the ever-evolving North American customers. Basically, investors claim that PepsiCo has taken its eye off of the prize, and major changes are necessary to get sales back on track. Let's take a look at what factors in 2025 necessitated a change in PepsiCo's strategy — and what you might see from the company in the coming year as its strategy shifts.