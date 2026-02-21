For expert-approved garlic confit, make sure to start with firm, blemish-free bulbs as you would any time you're cooking with garlic — and be sure to watch the timing to avoid scorching the garlic. Simply cover the cloves with oil and cook slowly over low heat, until they turn tender and take on a golden color. Once you've made it, storing your garlic confit properly is key. It must be refrigerated to avoid producing a bacteria that can cause botulism. Store it in a sealed, airtight container, and use it within two weeks. Alternatively, you can keep it in the freezer for up to three months.

Armed with your homemade garlic confit, it only takes a couple of minutes for fried egg bliss, so don't lose track of time scrolling on your phone. For the perfect plate of fried eggs kissed with soft garlic notes, make sure to start with fresh eggs, a nonstick or cast-iron pan, and pre-heat the pan before adding your secret ingredient. About a tablespoon of confit will do; you can also cook the eggs in some of the garlic confit oil, so they soak up extra flavor.

You can even turn your garlic confit into an addictive whipped spread to slather on your toast before topping with those fried egg beauties. Pro-move: keep the extra whipped spread for up to a week to punch up the flavor of mashed potatoes, sauteed vegetables, or the bun for your favorite messy cheeseburger. If you are wowed by your confit garlic eggs and would like to experiment with various oils for an altogether different flavor profile, consider looking east and trying fried eggs made with sesame oil.