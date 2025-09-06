Turn Garlic Confit Into A Creamy Whipped Spread — You're Going To Want It On Everything

If you are a garlic lover that just can't stop yourself from buying the bulk bags at Costco, you're probably familiar with the feeling of frantically trying to think of another garlic dish to cook as you watch those cloves slowly grow green sprouts. Garlic confit whipped spread may be the perfect solution for you, and it couldn't be easier to make. Garlic confit creates sweet, subtly pungent cloves that can then be blended into a whipped spread and used to level up just about anything savory (think pasta, mashed potatoes, pizza, or slathered on grilled cheese and burgers). It's an incredibly simple hack for using up garlic, or for having a legitimate reason for buying those jumbo bags in the first place.

We mostly hear about confits when it comes to meat (a gorgeously tender, melt-in-your-mouth duck confit, for example), but vegetable confits too often fly under the culinary radar, and that's a shame because the whipped spread that can be made out of garlic confit is divine. The process is straightforward: once you have your garlic bulbs out of their skins, cut the tops off and submerge them in olive oil. Simmer for one to two hours, until your bulbs are soft and light brown in color. Separate the bulbs from the oil and blend them up into a creamy whipped spread, adding a little of the oil, some salt, and any other herbs you like.