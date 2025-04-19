How Eggs Became A Staple Breakfast Food

We all know that Gaston eats five dozen eggs every morning to help him beef up ... but the "Beauty and the Beast" villain certainly isn't an exemplary role model in any other sense. So is it really a good idea to default to (perhaps a slightly smaller amount of) eggs for a morning meal? And how did they become so entirely ubiquitous with the concept of breakfast? As it turns out, it began far, far before Disney Animation was even a thought.

Hens were domesticated in Asia around 3,500 years ago, providing meat and eggs to communities. The small animal then slowly moved westward, reaching Europe about 2,800 years ago, and Africa a little later. Eggs are part of many long-standing traditional meals across the world, from Japan, to Spain, to Ghana, to Hawaii, to even the sustaining fare of ancient Romans. But although eggs were always beloved, breakfast wasn't: In fact, there was a time when eating too early in the day was considered gluttony by the Catholic Church.

Breakfast as we know it wasn't truly popularized in Europe until around the 17th century. The idea further grew in commonality when the Industrial Revolution began in the 19th century. Longer work hours required more energy, and left less time in the midday hours to sit down for a long, hearty meal — leading to more calories and more protein being added into workers' morning routines. From there, it wasn't so much that eggs were eventually added into the breakfast rotation as it was that eggs were always a top option for the meal; packed with protein, high in calories, and quick to make, two eggs (poached) were even recommended as the morning meal by medical writer Tobias Venner in 1620. Ultimately, eggs come with a seemingly endless variety of preparation methods, making them a likely breakfast candidate to stick around for as long as breakfast endures (that is, unless rising egg prices throw a wrench in their popularity).