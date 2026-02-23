7 Store-Brand Milks Ranked From Worst To Best
Most people have milk in their fridge at all times. Well, maybe not our lactose-intolerant friends, but milk is a kitchen staple for just about everyone. While there are plenty of options on grocery store shelves, some are relatively expensive. Luckily, though, you can get store-brand milk wherever you shop for a low price, so relief for your bank account is not lost. However, as with most things, store-brand milk options vary widely in quality. This, of course, begs the question: Which private-label brand has the best milk? Are they all pretty much the same? Or is one brand worth driving to a specific store for? With these questions in mind, I set out on a mission to find out.
After tasting seven different store-brand whole milk options, I went ahead and ranked them from worst to best, so the next time you're shopping for milk, you'll know exactly what to expect. Whether that means you'll drive out of your way to get one specifically or not is yet to be seen, but rest assured, I've got you covered when it comes to selecting the tastiest private-label brand of milk. I'll get into the nitty-gritty details of my ranking at the end, but for now, know that it is largely based on taste, mouthfeel, and perceived quality. So, without further ado, let's get to what we all want to know... Which store-brand milk came out on top?
7. Great Value Whole Milk by Walmart
Out of all the store-brand whole milks I sampled, Walmart's Great Value was by far the worst. Compared to every other whole milk I tried, it was a complete letdown. While some of Walmart's Great Value products are fantastic purchases, sadly, the same can't be said for the brand's milk. Sure, it's milk, and it'll get the job done, but would I want to drink an entire glass of it? Absolutely not.
After taking my first sip of Walmart's Great Value whole milk, I thought to myself, "Meh, it tastes like milk, but that's about it." It didn't stand out to me as creamy, rich, or flavorful in any meaningful way. It was basic at best. Then, after tasting the rest of the store-brand milks that rank higher, I was certain that Great Value would come in dead last. Compared to the other brands, it had a significantly thinner mouthfeel and a serious lack of flavor. I also started to pick up on a bad aftertaste that bordered on sour. It was almost as if it was about to spoil, but one look at the best-by date on the label, and I can assure you, it was not. I still had 12 days left before that was supposed to happen. So, the moral of the story? Great Value whole milk makes a regrettable purchase at best. Next!
6. Kroger Whole Milk
Next up is Kroger brand's whole milk, and let me tell you up front: It didn't fare much better than Great Value in the flavor or texture departments. Sadly, it was another disappointment. Admittedly, I wasn't terribly surprised by this, either. As a frequent shopper at King Soopers, one of the grocery stores owned by Kroger, I can say that the company's products sold under the private-label brand are typically just so-so as a whole. They get the job done when affordability is the main priority, but, for the most part, they aren't going to bowl you over with quality and an abundance of flavor. Unfortunately for Kroger, the brand's whole milk is yet another example of why.
As for flavor and texture, Kroger whole milk was noticeably better than Great Value, the brand in last place, but that's not saying much considering how disappointing it was. Yes, it tasted like milk, but it lacked any semblance of richness. There wasn't much of a creamy mouthfeel to speak of, either. Actually, the texture was quite thin, and the flavor was lacking. There's no other way to put it.
So, the next time you're at Kroger eyeing the milk cooler, I recommend opting for another brand. Or, better yet, simply wait to purchase milk until you are at one of the upcoming stores. They all offer better, tastier, private-label brand milk, no doubt about it.
5. Good & Gather Whole Milk by Target
Coming in the No. 5 place is Target's Good & Gather whole milk. While it was a noticeable upgrade from Great Value and Kroger, the two lower-ranking picks, it would still only refer to it as decent overall. Translation: I wouldn't go out of my way to snag a carton of it, but it isn't a total fail.
As noted, Good & Gather whole milk was tastier and creamier than Great Value's or Kroger's whole milks. It presented a touch of flavor and the slightest bit of a creamy mouthfeel, but it wasn't anything to write home about. Oh well. Additionally, it lacked the richness I found in every brand that ranks higher. I got a passable taste and texture, but my palate was still underwhelmed. I'm sure mixing it into a dish, like a good store-bought boxed mac and cheese, would be more than acceptable. However, drinking a glass of it wouldn't be on my agenda.
Yet again, if you find yourself at Target with milk on your grocery list, reaching for another brand will serve you and your belly well. You could do worse, but if the tastiest milk is what you're after, plain and simple, Good & Gather is not it. Moving on...
4. Trader Joe's Whole Milk
Starting with Trader Joe's whole milk, this is where my ranking takes a turn for the better. I'm not saying the brand's milk is the tastiest — that's pretty obvious since it only holds down a firm middle place ranking — but you sure could do a lot worse (I'm looking at you, Great Value and Kroger).
Trader Joe's whole milk is just straight-up milk. It didn't make me crave an entire glass of it, but it had enough of a creamy mouthfeel and a rich flavor to make me say that I would definitely purchase it again without any hesitation. Full disclosure: I'm at Trader Joe's all the time, so convenience may factor into that proclamation, but it's certainly a whole milk I would describe as better than a decent private-label brand. Is it one of the store's hidden gems, like many of the products found in the freezer section? Nah, but that's okay.
I almost awarded Trader Joe's third place in my ranking, but when it came down to it, it was a touch thinner than the brand (no spoilers) that managed to clinch the spot. I perceived slightly less quality as well. Even so, Trader Joe's put up a good fight, and the company's private-label whole milk makes a solid choice, especially when a low price is a priority — and with prices these days, when isn't it?
3. Sprouts Whole Milk
The first store-brand milk to earn a coveted top-three spot in my ranking comes to us from Sprouts. As a store that aims to bring you a farmer's market feel in a brick-and-mortar location, I had somewhat high hopes for it. Thankfully, it didn't let me down. It didn't make me exclaim for joy, but it beat the crap out of everything that ranked lower — barring Trader Joe's, which was eerily similar. But I digress.
While sipping on Sprouts whole milk, I found myself appreciating the mouthfeel quite a bit. It was richer and creamier than all of the other milks I had sampled thus far. In the end, that statement didn't live up to the rest of the bunch, as evidenced by the two brands that rank higher, but it was darn good overall. The quality wasn't lacking, either. I know that's hard to pinpoint, but it simply tasted like it was made with quality at the forefront, something I would never say about many of the lowest-ranking picks.
The flavor of Sprouts whole milk was nice as well, though I couldn't help thinking it was somewhat bland overall. I didn't feel this way while tasting it, probably because I hadn't yet sampled the two brands that earned first and second, but alas, that's my final critique. Even so, I would happily purchase Spouts whole milk again.
2. 365 By Whole Foods Market Whole Milk
The award for second place goes to none other than 365 by Whole Foods Market whole milk. Of all the milks I have discussed thus far, it boasted a high level of quality that the other brands simply couldn't match. As a result, my palate was instantly drawn to it, and it was clear from the first sip that it would be a top contender.
Aside from a large uptick in perceived quality, Whole Foods Market whole milk offered a creamy mouthfeel that any lover of the drink could get behind. As far as milks go, it also had a pleasingly rich flavor profile. I haven't always been the biggest fan of Whole Foods' private-label products, but they are slowly starting to win me over. The brand's whole milk is a great example of why. There are several pantry staples you should avoid buying at Whole Foods, but when it comes to milk, the private-label brand is more than worth your consideration.
That's a lot of praise for Whole Foods' whole milk, but there was one brand that had it beat fair and square regarding creaminess and flavor. Not by much, but still, if one brand has to rule them all, and it does, it isn't Whole Foods.
1. Lucerne Whole Milk by Safeway or Albertson's
When it came down to it, one store-brand milk stood out from all the rest for its quality, flavor, and texture: Lucerne whole milk. Offered at Safeway and Albertson's, it had all the elements of a premium milk.
Compared to every other store-brand milk I tried on my taste-testing adventure, Lucerne whole milk was extra creamy and smooth. Basically, it gave my mouth all the feels. The flavor was full and rich as well. Admittedly, I had tasted Great Value right before, and it wound up in last place, but even after the rest of my tasting was complete, it more than held its own. In fact, it blew the competition away. Nicely done, Lucerne. You just made me a repeat customer for sure.
I'd even go so far as to say that Lucerne whole milk might warrant a special trip to Safeway or Albertson's so you can give it a try. After that, you can decide whether or not it is time to change your go-to spot or not. However, something tells me you might just be inclined to do exactly that, especially when milk is on your grocery list. While you're there, you might also want to snag some Lucerne chocolate milk, as it fared pretty well in a ranking too — seventh out of 16, to be exact. Just saying.
Methodology
Tasting and ranking the seven store-brand whole milks found above was no easy task. Why? Well, as it turns out, there wasn't a massive amount of variation from one milk to the next. They all have the same nutritional information, too, so that was a non-factor. Additionally, since all the store-brand milks I tried are what I would consider to be affordable, price wasn't part of the equation. Some stark differences stood out regarding the taste, mouthfeel, and perceived quality of each product, so that's the criteria I used to allot each brand its respective spot in my ranking.
In the end, the store-brand whole milks with the creamiest texture, richest flavor, and the best quality taste came out on top. Moving forward, I'll definitely avoid the brands that earned bottom-three spots in my ranking (Great Value, Kroger, and Good & Gather). If I find myself shopping at a store that sells them, I'll simply opt for a different brand, not the private-label one. I recommend you do the same.