Why A Wooden Spoon Is Essential For Making Sauces

Sleek, modern kitchen gadgets may be the stars in today's gift guides and influencers' kitchens, but it's often the kitchen tools that were popular 50 years ago that work best. For example, take the trusty wooden spoon. Your grandma certainly had one near her stove at all times, and your parents probably had one on standby as well. In fact, this cooking utensil has been a mainstay in kitchens since at least ancient Egypt. It might be time you got back to basics.

Not only is there something inherently nostalgic about stirring a bubbling pot of sauce with a wooden spoon, science shows that using this utensil can make a real difference. For instance, when cooking acidic sauces, wood's nonreactive material won't impart any harsh metallic flavors like a metal spoon would. If this wasn't reason enough to keep yours handy, a well-loved wooden spoon might even slightly improve the taste of the sauce you're cooking. Much like a carefully seasoned cast iron skillet that only gets better with time, a well-used spoon can hold on to notes of flavor, imparting a certain something to a basic tomato sauce or roux in a way modern cookware never could.

Beyond that, wooden spoons are gentle on pans and can withstand the vigorous flipping, stirring, or mashing that sauce-making requires. Best of all, wood doesn't conduct heat, so you won't be yelping in pain when you grab a spoon that's been left in a pot of bolognese.