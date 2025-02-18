Why Every Baker Needs A Wooden Spoon In Their Kitchen

Any chef can benefit from keeping a wooden spoon in their arsenal, but for bakers, these tools are essential. Most of the humble wooden spoon's power comes from its material. Unlike metal or plastic spoons, wood is extremely strong so you can stir thick batters with ease. This makes wooden spoons great for mixing up solid, chilled cookie dough or gooey brownie batter; the handles of metal or plastic spoons are usually too flimsy for these tough jobs, and can easily break or bend. Some bakers also like to use wooden utensils instead of metal ones when in the kitchen because the combination of metal and some acidic ingredients can be unpleasant to the palate.

There are many other reasons wooden spoons reign supreme over other utensils. Metal spoons conduct heat, which can be detrimental if you're mixing something that needs to maintain a certain temperature since the metal will absorb the heat. This difference may be small, but baking is an exact science where even seemingly minuscule changes can alter the final product. Not to mention, plastic spoons can melt under high enough temperatures. As an added bonus, wooden spoons are soft enough that they won't damage your pots and pans as you mix and scrape. Metal and plastic spoons can scratch cookware, which makes it difficult to clean up afterwards, especially if you're dealing with a non-stick surface.