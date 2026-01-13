How Did Eggs Make Their Way Into Seafood Boils?

Seafood boils have a special place on the dinner table, usually reserved for large gatherings, reunions, and special occasions. In the United States, the dish is popular in Southern coastal regions, including the Carolinas, and the New England coastal region. The tradition stems from American Indian cooking methods with influences from French settlers, enslaved Africans, and Cajun techniques. It has a special place in Louisiana, where the Cajun seafood boil is beloved for its seasonings and spice.

Many seafood boil traditions have a practical bent most people can agree on: You don't dive into your seafood boil immediately; instead, you let it sit for a few minutes to absorb all the juices and seasonings. But newer traditions like adding eggs to seafood plates have become somewhat normalized despite not being a tradition everyone abides by. That makes it tough to know exactly how eggs ended up on these seafood-heavy plates, but the internet has plenty of theories, and according to them, it probably all boils down to flavor and creating a longer-lasting feeling of fullness.